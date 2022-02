Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asserted emergency powers to try to shut down the trucker protests that have embarrassed his administration and interrupted trade across the bridge between Detroit and Windsor. (One of the ironies here is that truckers are protesting against, among other things, Canadian edicts that impaired trade between the U.S. and Canada. The Babylon Bee headlined, “Trudeau Demands Protesters Stop Shutting Down City So That He Can Shut Down City.”)

Trudeau and the Canadian and American press have tried to demonize the truckers by calling them racists, white supremacists, etc. This litany is so old, so tired, and so obviously inapplicable to the truckers that I didn’t think it would have any impact. And it hasn’t. On the contrary, Rasmussen finds that a clear majority of Americans support the protesters:

Canada’s prime minister has invoked emergency powers in an attempt to shut down a protest by truckers seeking an end to COVID-19 restrictions, but most American voters support the so-called “Freedom Convoy” – and think a similar protest here would be a good idea. A new national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports finds that 59% of Likely U.S. voters support the Canadian trucker protest, including 42% who Strongly Support the “Freedom Convoy.” Thirty-three percent (33%) of voters oppose the trucker protest against Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions, including 21% who Strongly Oppose the protest.

So: 59% support the truckers’ protest, while 33% oppose it. This is partly because most voters think Canada should do away with its covid restrictions:

Fifty-one percent (51%) say Trudeau should end Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions, while 35% don’t think Trudeau should concede to protest leaders by ending the restriction. Another 14% are not sure.

Many have said that it would be great if America’s truckers followed the Canadian example. Rasmussen finds that sentiment to be widespread:

There have been suggestions that American truckers should stage protests like Canada’s “Freedom Convoy.” Fifty-four percent (54%) of U.S. voters say they would support trucker protests against COVID-19 restrictions in the United States, including 36% who would Strongly Support such protests. Thirty-eight percent (38%) would oppose U.S. trucker protests against COVID-19 restrictions, including 27% who would Strongly Oppose such protests in the United States.

I assume the Democratic Party is seeing similar numbers in its polling, which explains why so many Democratic governors are scrambling to end covid shutdowns or disassociate themselves from such policies.

But liberals are fighting a spirited rear-guard action. GoFundMe first said they would confiscate at least some of the money donated to the truckers and give it to someone else. When it was pointed out that this clearly would be illegal, they settled for kicking the truckers off their platform and refunding the donors’ money. The truckers moved to GiveSendGo, which so far has stood firm.

However, leftists have evidently hacked into GiveSendGo and have published personal information about those who have supported the truckers–i.e., those who represent the majority. A friend of mine was among the donors, and received this communication from a reporter for the Canadian Broadcasting Company:

From: JOSEPH LOIERO

Sent: Tuesday, February 15, 2022 11:22 AM

To: ________

Subject: CBC News Query – Freedom Convoy Donation Hi _________, My name is Joseph Loiero, I’m a journalist with CBC News (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) based in Washington, D.C. I’m emailing hoping you have some time to chat about a donation made to the Freedom Convoy in Canada in your name. I don’t want to take up too much of your time, but let me know if you have a few minutes to connect today. You can reach me at this email address or on my cell at 202-841-0030. Or if you like, let me know if there’s a number I can reach you and and I can give you a ring. Thank you very much. Sincerely, Joseph

I don’t know, it is possible that Mr. Loiero might have written a fair story about those–the majority–who support the truckers’ protest. But given the tight connection between the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and the Canadian left, that seems unlikely. My friend declined to be interviewed.