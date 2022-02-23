Liz Collin comments

In the adjacent post I quoted Star Tribune music reporter Chris Riemenschneider’s Star Tribune story on the announcement that Liz Collin has gone to work for Alpha News:

In August 2020, more than 100 Black Lives Matter protesters gathered outside the couple’s home, where they smashed piñata effigies of them. During those chaotic months, Collin was not involved in stories related to law enforcement or protests at WCCO, where she worked for 14 years.

Riemenschneider implies that Liz was “involved in stories related to law enforcement” after “those chaotic months[.]” I asked Liz if that was the case. Liz responded, “No, I never was” — and added this:

[T]he reporter literally asked me “Do you mind if I ask what Bob [Kroll, Liz’s husband] is up to these days?” That’s when I lost it on him and said women could have their own careers and that he better print that. That newspaper is literally obsessed with Bob. They ran a picture of our house more than 30 times online or in the newspaper itself before I had to call one of their attorneys to get it to stop. Once he stopped talking to them they went crazy.

Just to clear that up.