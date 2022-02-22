Naked Kamala the stranger

Let us pause once more over the appearance of Vice President Kamala Harris at the Munich Security Conference this pasts weekend. Her prepared remarks at the conference over the weekend weren’t enough. She felt compelled to speak extemporaneously in a question and answer session that went on for 16 minutes on her way out the door yesterday.

It may be somewhat unfair to highlight one quotable quote that displays her Valley Girl vacuity. The White House has posted a transcript of her remarks at the press gaggle she held at the Westin Grand Munich. The transcript is posted here.

Before she took questions, Harris announced: “At stake is the NATO Alliance, in terms of our unity, joining together — through, sometimes, compromise; certainly always through collaboration — to be a unified voice, especially when these very founding principles of our relationship are being compromised, if not attacked.”

Emergency! Call the speech doctor.

In its story on the quotable quote emanating from the gaggle, the New York Post captions the accompanying photograph: “Kamala Harris seemed to be unprepared for questions regarding the Ukraine crisis.” I think that is both fair and understated. Analyze this: “And within the context then of the fact that that window is still opening, altho- — open, although it is absolutely narrowing — but within the context of a diplomatic path still being open, the deterrence effect, we believe, has merit.” And this: “We’re going to take this one moment at a time in terms of what might need to happen in the future in terms of escalation. But right now, we’ve made our position clear.”

The Post documents the quotable quote Harris unleashed in response to a question from Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs and reports a few responses:

“I mean, listen, guys, we’re talking about the potential for war in Europe,” Harris said at one point Sunday in response to a question about how the Biden administration saw the situation’s “endgame” playing out. “I mean, let’s really take a moment to understand the significance of what we’re talking about,” the veep went on. “It’s been over 70 years. And through those 70 years … there has been peace and security. We are talking about the real possibility of war in Europe.” Twitter user Jon Will Chambers summed up the thoughts of many by asking: “Did I just watch Kamala Harris claim there has been peace in Europe for 70 years?” Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy pointed out on Twitter that those 70 years of “peace and security” included the Yugoslavian civil wars of the 1990s, “as well as Russia’s attacks on Georgia & Ukraine.” “Also, Berlin Wall only came down three decades ago so I’d quibble with 70 years,” he added before emphasizing in a second tweet that “it is not true there have been no wars in Europe for 70 years, nor do I consider the Soviet occupation of Eastern Europe ‘peace & security.’”

I would say that Harris is a walking illustration of the adage that it is better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt, but Harris long ago passed the point of no return.