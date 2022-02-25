The Realignment Continues

Check out these numbers from Texas. The map shows counties where votes cast by Republican early voters already exceed the 2018 Republican vote totals. Dark red counties are ones where early voting has already more than doubled 2018 Republican totals:

The number of Republican early voters has already exceeded the total number of 2018 Republican voters (early+ED) in 18 counties, and that was as of Wednesday. Several more will cross that 100% threshold by the end of today if they haven't already. pic.twitter.com/la4m9Oq4bD — Texas Election Source (@TXElects) February 25, 2022



Hispanic voters are shifting rapidly to the GOP.