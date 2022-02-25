Posted on February 25, 2022 by John Hinderaker in 2022 Election, Republicans

The Realignment Continues

Check out these numbers from Texas. The map shows counties where votes cast by Republican early voters already exceed the 2018 Republican vote totals. Dark red counties are ones where early voting has already more than doubled 2018 Republican totals:


Hispanic voters are shifting rapidly to the GOP.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses