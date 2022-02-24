U.S. v. Tou Thao: The verdicts

After deliberating 13 hours over the past two days, the jury reached verdicts in the federal trial of the three former Minneapolis police officers — the officers other than Derek Chauvin, who pleaded guilty — charged with violating the civil rights of George Floyd in the arrest that resulted in his death. The jury found Tou Thao and Alexander Kueng guilty on each of the two counts against them and found Thomas Lane guilty on the one count against him. The jury also found that the violations contributed to Floyd’s death, which will aggravate the sentences.

I commented on the closing arguments here, but it is Andrew McCarthy’s NRO column quoted in the update that applies to the case at this point.