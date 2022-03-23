Democrats Condone Child Porn?

The New York Times has published a lot of stupid stuff over the years, but this is one of the worst bits of analysis I’ve seen in a long time. It comes from an article on Judge Jackson’s confirmation hearing that is headlined “Judging a Judge on Race and Crime, G.O.P. Plays to Base and Fringe.” It includes this absurd smear:

By making the leniency allegations [re child porn sentencing], Mr. Cruz, Ms. Blackburn and Mr. Hawley appeared to be exploiting echoes of QAnon, which has a broad, almost cultlike reach among some members of the Republican base. The theory was a kind of mutation of an earlier online fiction, known as PizzaGate, which held that Hillary Clinton and her allies were involved in a child sex trafficking ring headquartered in the basement of a Washington pizzeria.

So the only people concerned about child porn are QAnon wackos, which means the Democrats think it is A-OK. Got it. Nice reporting, Times.