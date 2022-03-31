How fake can you get?

You might call the Washington Post’s attention to the riches inside the Hunter Biden laptop a day late and a dollar short, but it does not do justice to the facts. It is a considerable understatement, akin to the Black Knight’s “Tis but a scratch” and a “It’s just a flesh wound” to describe his dismemberment in Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

Indeed, it’s worse than that. Reading the linked Post story by Matt Viser, Tom Hamburger, and Craig Timberg yesterday, I wondered what the Post had to say about the New York Post’s timely and accurate coverage of the laptop story in advance of the 2020 presidential election. The same question must have occurred to FOX News media reporter Joseph Wulfsohh. Wulfsohn conducted the archival research necessary to answer it in “Hunter Biden saga: Washington Post authenticates laptop after dismissing ‘fake’ scandal in 2020” (also linked in the tweet below).

As you may have guessed, the Washington Post defamed and disparaged the bona fide coverage of the New York Post. Wulfsohn cruelly names names among the herd of Democratic hacks at the Washington Post, identifying reporters and columnists including Matt Viser, Paul Sonne, Annie Linskey, Philip Bump, David Ignatius, Greg Sargent and, of course, fact-checker Glenn Kessler. By my lights, Wulfsohn all but dismembers the Post himself. He lops off its left arm, its right arm, and cuts it in half.

Students of ancient history may recall that the Washington Post shared the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for national reporting with the New York Times for expertly channeling the Russia hoax (i.e, “[f]or deeply sourced, relentlessly reported coverage in the public interest that dramatically furthered the nation’s understanding of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and its connections to the Trump campaign, the President-elect’s transition team and his eventual administration”).

The injustice rankles. The Post’s work in the 2020 campaign to suppress the coverage of the Biden laptop was at least equally deserving.

NOTE: New York Post columnist Miranda Devine mops up in “The media avoided the ties between Joe Biden and Hunter’s laptop.”

Quotable quote (the Washington Post’s Greg Sargent writing about the New York Post’s laptop coverage in October 2016): “There are all kinds of problems with the new allegations…the sourcing of the emails is hilariously suspect.”