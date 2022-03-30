Hunter Biden: First the Times, Now the Post

We’ve noted several times recently that Hunter Biden’s corruption is getting more attention from the mainstream media, which makes you wonder whether “Operation Remove Joe” has commenced in earnest.

First there was the New York Times acknowledgement that the Hunter Biden laptop was “authentic,” after suppressing any mention of it for two years. Today the Washington Post weighs in with a very damaging story about Hunter Biden’s “business” deals overseas:

While many aspects of Hunter Biden’s financial arrangement with CEFC China Energy have been previously reported and were included in a Republican-led Senate report from 2020, a Washington Post review confirmed many of the key details and found additional documents showing Biden family interactions with Chinese executives.

Over the course of 14 months, the Chinese energy conglomerate and its executives paid $4.8 million to entities controlled by Hunter Biden and his uncle, according to government records, court documents and newly disclosed bank statements, as well as emails contained on a copy of a laptop hard drive that purportedly once belonged to Hunter Biden. . . [T]he new documents — which include a signed copy of a $1 million legal retainer, emails related to the wire transfers, and $3.8 million in consulting fees that are confirmed in new bank records and agreements signed by Hunter Biden — illustrate the ways in which his family profited from relationships built over Joe Biden’s decades in public service. . . The contract, signed on Aug. 2, 2017, stated that Hunter Biden would get a one-time retainer of $500,000 and would then receive a monthly stipend of $100,000, with his uncle James Biden getting $65,000 a month. . . The potential energy projects Hunter Biden discussed with CEFC never came to fruition.

This last sentence ought to be enough to keep a red flag factory working triple shifts for a year.

The Post reports that there is no smoking gun showing any of the money ended up in Joe Biden’s pocket, but one wouldn’t expect any easy traces of such transfers. Joe Biden may be dumb, but he’s not stupid. (Well, okay, he is stupid, too, but you know what I mean.)

And while there may not be any direct evidence, there is this detail in the Post story:

A few weeks after he went into business with the CEFC executives in the fall of 2017, Hunter Biden requested changes to the fifth-floor office space he was renting at the House of Sweden, an airy building in Georgetown that is home to the Swedish Embassy and other offices.

On Sept. 21, 2017, Hunter Biden wrote to a building manager requesting new office signage to reflect a new family enterprise and a new business relationship: “The Biden Foundation and Hudson West (CEFC- US),” he wrote in emails to the property manager.