Quotations From Chairman Kamala

It’s not a good thing to have a vice president who is a laughingstock, but it could be worse: your president could be a laughingstock. Oh, wait…

In these perilous times, we take our humor where we can find it, and Kamala Harris has been a frequent source of entertainment. The Federalist has compiled a number of Kamala’s most notorious sayings in the form of motivational posters. Who knows, some of these may actually wind up in middle school classrooms. Here is a sampling:

Somewhere, Dan Quayle must be smiling.