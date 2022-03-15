Posted on March 15, 2022 by Scott Johnson in Books, Conservatism

Talking about M. Stanton Evans: Conservative Wit, Apostle of Freedom

Steven Hayward just concluded his conversation with AEI’s Matt Continetti about a certain book that is just days away from publication. Hint: Steve wrote the book. Steve is not exactly a tough interview, but Matt did an excellent job in hitting the high points. AEI’s live stream was converted to the video below a few seconds ago. There is not a dull moment in it and many laughs along the way. Highly recommended.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses