This Party Will Not Fight for King and Country

Students of the disastrous interwar appeasement will recall the famous 1933 Oxford University debate resolution which carried heavily in the affirmative: “This house will not fight for King and country.”

Today one can well ask that question of Democrats, who always bristle when you question their patriotism.

The Quinnipiac University poll is out with a new survey this week which shows strong American support for ending Russian oil imports, as well as expressing support for President Biden’s handling of the crisis.

However, the poll “buries the lede” on one fascinating result. The poll asked respondents what they think of the Ukrainian people who are taking up arms to defend their country, and got strong approval numbers.

But then Quinnipiac asked if Americans would do the same under similar circumstances (that is, if America was invaded). Take in the partisan breakdown in this summary paragraph:

As the world witnesses what is happening to Ukraine, Americans were asked what they would do if they were in the same position as Ukrainians are now: stay and fight or leave the country? A majority (55 percent) say they would stay and fight, while 38 percent say they would leave the country. Republicans say 68 – 25 percent and independents say 57 – 36 percent they would stay and fight, while Democrats say 52 – 40 percent they would leave the country.

Translation: More than half of Democrats think America is not worth defending. I’m surprised the number is not higher, given than elite leftist opinion (i.e. New York Times 1619 Project, etc.) teaches contempt for the American founding and disdains most of American history.