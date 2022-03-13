My biography of M. Stanton Evans comes out in another week, and there are two upcoming events to help launch the book that readers may wish to take in. Both will be livestreamed, but also available online after.

This Tuesday afternoon (Match 15) at 2 pm eastern, Matt Continetti will host me for a book forum at AEI. Like most DC think tanks, AEI is not yet having events with live audiences, but we’ll be set in their well-lit conference facility. You can sign up to watch here.

I don’t know how many Power Line readers there may be near Troy, Alabama, but on Thursday, March 24, I’ll be giving the keynote address at the annual M. Stanton Evans Symposium, which the Troy University School of Communication and Fine Arts holds every year in Stan’s honor (Stan taught journalism at Troy for nearly 30 years).

This event will also be livestreamed (click the link above for details), but if you want to get a book signed, you’ll need to come in person! The event is free and open to the public.

I’ll be posting a few excerpts and lessons from Stan over the next few weeks, but for now, take in his succinct description of how the conservative movement changed—and needed to change—in the 1950s and 1960s: