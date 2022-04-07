Americans Say: Biden Is Bad For America

I have been saying for a while that Joe Biden’s approval rating, around 40% in most polls, is overstated because Democrats are lying to pollsters to support their party. There is no way 40% of Americans look at the events of the last year and say, “Heck of a job, Joe!”

Rasmussen approached the question a little differently and got some interesting results:

More than half of American voters say that President Joe Biden has been bad for the country’s future, and fewer than a third want him to be reelected in 2024. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 52% of Likely U.S. Voters believe Biden’s presidency has been bad for the long-term success of the United States. Thirty-four percent (34%) think Biden’s presidency has been good for America’s long-term success, while another 11% say it hasn’t made much difference.

Democrats are still puffing, but not to the same extent. More:

Only 28% believe it would be better for America if Biden is reelected to a second term in 2024.

That strikes me as the most relevant gauge of what people really think about Biden.

Forty-two percent (42%) think it would be better for America if former President Donald Trump is elected again in 2024. Twenty-seven percent (27%) say it would be better if somebody else is elected president in 2024.

Count me among the 27%. This is interesting, too:

While 57% of Democratic voters believe Biden’s reelection in 2024 would be better for America, that opinion is shared by only 10% of Republicans and 16% of voters not affiliated with either major party.

So 16% of independents hope to see Biden re-elected? He will not be the Democrats’ nominee in 2024.

The demographic breakdown is perhaps most noteworthy of all:

Fifty-six percent (56%) of whites, 35% of black voters and 53% of other minorities believe Biden’s presidency has been bad for the long-term success of the United States. Thirty-three percent (33%) of whites, 41% of black voters and 32% of other minorities think Biden has been good for America’s long-term success. More black voters (37%) than whites (28%) or other minorities (23%) think it would be better for the country if Biden is reelected in 2024, while 42% of whites, 37% of black voters and 43% of other minorities think it would be better if Trump is elected again in 2024.

“Other minorities” are just as anti-Biden and as pro-Trump as whites. Those voters are Hispanics and Asians; neither group, taken as a whole, has any reason to cheer the Democrats’ policies. The Democrats have banked on the assumption that “minority” voters are theirs in perpetuity, but their supposedly impregnable coalition has already fallen apart.

So, you may wonder, who exactly does support the pathetic presidency of Joe Biden?

Voters with annual incomes over $200,000 and those with graduate-school degrees are most likely to think Biden’s presidency has been good for the country’s long-term success.

So it’s mostly a combination of the grifters who make money off the government, its “green” mandates, etc., and the mis-educated.