Nervous in the Biden service

It was only last week that the CDC extended its absurd transportation mask mandate another 15 days, until May 3. The AP somehow omits this interesting fact from its story on the administration’s deliberations over whether to appeal Judge Mizelle’s ruling on the illegality of the mandate. The AP story reports: “The Justice Department said Tuesday it will not appeal a federal district judge’s ruling that ended the nation’s federal mask mandate on public transit unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary.”

Students of ancient history may recall last week’s extension and wonder what has changed. Did they make a mistake last week?

Reading the AP story, I infer they confront a crisis of the faith. They face the anxiety of disbelief. If those walls could talk…

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra has overcome the dark night of the soul. “We will respect the ruling, but as I say: I’ll respect the ruling, but I’ll follow the science,” Becerra told reporters at a news conference in Nevada. “We are right now in the process of deciding, and we likely will appeal that ruling. Stay tuned.”

That’s the spirit. Give me that old-time religion!