Saved by the bunny

Having been coached by Snopes to scope out the different angles that might portray the president in a more flattering light, I have checked out a few views of the intervention of the Easter bunny in Biden’s conversation yesterday on the White House lawn. Each angle confirms that White House staff do not trust the president to wing it and that he does not take their supervision amiss. He dutifully follows the lead of his minders who know him best. What a message.

Yes, indeed, let’s take it from another angle, complete with comment by Stephen Miller. Peter Doocy reported on FOX News that under the bunny suit was Biden’s press wrangler — the lady who shoos reporters away from the president when their time is up with shouts of “thank you, thank you.” The New York Post identifies her as Meghan Hays, “the administration’s director of message planning[.]” She is “responsible for limiting press access to Biden at public events over the past year.” Well done, Meghan!

