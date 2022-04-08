They Just Make Stuff Up

Liberals think conservatives are awful, but the truth is that conservatives don’t do enough awful things to keep liberals supplied. So liberals fill the gap by simply making up slanders against conservatives. (You could analogize this to the surfeit of hate crime hoaxes.) Here is a good example for today. Joe Walsh, a former Republican who has gone over to the dark side, tweeted this:

Wow, did Tucker really say that? No, he didn’t. Walsh just made it up, out of sheer malice apparently. But liberals on Twitter and elsewhere ate it up: at the time of the above screen shot, Walsh’s fabrication had over 5,600 retweets and more than 30,000 likes.

If you go here, you can see the hundreds or thousands of replies to Walsh’s fake tweet by liberals. Pretty much all of them swallowed the fraud hook, line and sinker. Some of them eventually learned that they had fallen for a fake quote, but I doubt whether many will learn a lesson and be more skeptical next time they read about an alleged conservative outrage on Twitter. That isn’t how liberals think.

This reminds me of when my organization and one of our policy fellows were libeled by a Rochester, Minnesota newspaper. The reporter made up smears out of whole cloth. That is how liberals are: if they don’t have the goods, no problem. Just make stuff up. In that case, happily, the newspaper issued an “unconditional” retraction of its “inaccuracy” and its “unequivocally false” implications. Liberal media outlets should all be as honest in retracting their smears, but hardly any are.