Bill Maher Crosses the Line?

Bill Maher must have overdosed on red pills this week, because his closing rant last night took on the holiest of left-wing holies—the transgender movement. One thing to note if you watch all the way through is the severe disapproving look on the face of Democratic Party factotum Donna Brazile. She is clearly not happy that Maher is “going there.” This is one issue about which the left will tolerate no dissent at the moment, though note also that the audience seems down with Maher’s zingers, which isn’t always true of his many recent defections from leftist orthodoxy.

I’d love to be able to tap HBO’s internal Slack channel, because I’m betting the blowback from HBO staff is going to be volcanic. I wouldn’t be surprised if YouTube removes this video, so watch it while you can. And then call Las Vegas, and take the over on Bill Maher voting Republican in November.

I also still want to know who Maher has on his staff helping him write these segments. Maybe Bari Weiss is moonlighting? She does live in LA now.