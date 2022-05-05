Comedy in the age of tolerance

The brilliant Michael Ramirez manages to smuggle several jokes into his editorial cartoon today (posted here on his Substack site. You’ve the title. You’ve got the bodyguards. You’ve got comedian Dave Chapelle barely visible in the background. You’ve got the comedian’s putative conformity to the tyranny of the times. (Chapelle actually took his life in his hands with his performance at the Hollywood Bowl.) And you’ve got the drawing.

Comedy gives rise to pleasure unrestrained by the ego or the superego. After laughing, let us pause over this one.