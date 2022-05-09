In free lunch fraud, Bill Glahn explains

Alpha News has now posted Pafoua Yang’s interview with Center of the American Experiment’s Bill Glahn on Minnesota’s massive free lunch fraud. The interview is an excellent backgrounder on the fraud. The video is below. Pafoua’s story on the Glahn interview is here. Previous installments in our coverage of the fraud are accessible here.
"Arise and take our stand for freedom as in the olden time." Winston Churchill
"Proclaim Liberty throughout All the land unto All the Inhabitants Thereof." Inscription on the Liberty Bell
