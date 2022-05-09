Posted on May 9, 2022 by Scott Johnson in Crime, Minnesota

In free lunch fraud, Bill Glahn explains

Alpha News has now posted Pafoua Yang’s interview with Center of the American Experiment’s Bill Glahn on Minnesota’s massive free lunch fraud. The interview is an excellent backgrounder on the fraud. The video is below. Pafoua’s story on the Glahn interview is here. Previous installments in our coverage of the fraud are accessible here.

Responses