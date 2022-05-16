Peter Doocy poses brain teaser

Joe Biden has advocated raising corporate taxes to “bring down inflation.” Not some idiotic departmental secretary, but the superannuated dunce himself. Even Jeff Bezos isn’t buying that one. Indeed, as John noted, he’s hooting in derision.

The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead. Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection. https://t.co/ye4XiNNc2v — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 14, 2022

Peter Doocy posed the brain teaser to the new press secretary today: how exactly does that work? She came prepared with a written answer that she had trouble reading. The real trouble, however, was with the answer. It proved to be a nonanswer, as you can hear yourself in the clip. When playing the blame game, you have to do better than this.

Doocy: "How does raising taxes on corporations lower the cost of gas, the cost of a used car, the cost of food, for everyday Americans?" Jean-Pierre: "We encourage those who have done very well, especially those who care about climate change, to support a fairer tax code." pic.twitter.com/rcvptEkgPN — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 16, 2022

The transcript of the press briefing from which the clip is taken has not yet been posted. If there is more to be noted, we will return to it.