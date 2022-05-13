When You’ve Lost Jeff Bezos…

Tonight Joe Biden tweeted a particularly stupid idea: let’s fight inflation by raising corporate income taxes! It is extraordinary to see how out of ammunition the floundering Biden administration is, after less than a year and a half.

There is nothing newsworthy about Joe Biden saying something dumb, but Jeff Bezos’s Twitter response deserves notice:

The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead. Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection. https://t.co/ye4XiNNc2v — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 14, 2022



The Democrats are the party of oligarchy, and tech oligarchs are at the top of the food chain. If even people like Jeff Bezos are willing to step out of line, the Democrats may be in worse trouble than we knew.