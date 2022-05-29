The Biden corrections

President Biden gave commencement speeches at the Naval Academy on Friday and at the University of Delaware on Saturday. The White House has posted transcripts of his remarks here (Naval Academy) and here (Delaware).

Going where the mainstream media prefer not to go since January 2021, RedState’s Nick Arama fact-checks and otherwise assesses them here (“Biden Hits New Heights With Festival of Lies During Navy Graduation Speech”) and here (“Biden’s Weekend of Lies: Lying About Naval Appointment, More Falsehoods at U of Delaware”).

Arama has done the hard work. I thought I might add a quick look at the official corrections inserted by the anonymous White House Bracketologist in the Naval Academy remarks. What a job he or she has in the Biden era. Where are the profiles of this heroic figure?

In his Naval Academy remarks we find this:

And thank you, Admiral — Admiral Buck, for the work you and your team have done to put these young men and women in shape, when they arrived here four days [years] ago on I-Day, into officers of the Armed Services of the United States of America.

And this:

For the first time — if I can hesitate for a second here — did anybody think, when I called for sanctions against Russia, that in addition to NATO, that Australia, Japan, North [South] Korea, some of the ASEAN countries, would stand up and support those sanctions? The world is moving so rapidly. I need not tell you aviators. Within the next decade, you’re going to be able to circumvent the world in — within the atmosphere in a little less than — a little more than an hour. Things are changing.

To adapt the words of the Dylan song: He used to care, but things are changing.

The anonymous White House Bracketologist missed this one:

Before I departed Asia — before I left for Asia, I should say, I got a phone call from the Prime Minister of Sweden and the President of Finland — could they come and see me in the Oval. They came to ask me whether I would support them joining NATO. The actions taken by Putin were an attempt to — to use my phrase — to “Findalize” all of Europe — make it all neutral. Instead, he “NATOized” all of Europe.

None dare call it Findalization.

At the University of Delaware the Biden succeeded in reading the text loaded into the teleprompter without notable mishap. I would simply like to point out this howler:

I’m optimistic. I’ve never been more optimistic in my entire life. And here’s why — and I mean this, my word as a Biden.

It’s almost funny.