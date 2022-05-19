The war on American energy

President Biden has conducted an incredibly effective war on energy production in the United States. It is amazing what he has accomplished on this front in such a short span of time in office. We have seen his progress in the price we pay at the pump virtually every day since January 20, 2021. Steve Hayward maps out the path Biden has taken in the New York Post column “Biden’s road to record-high gas prices may soon lead to rationing.”

The Post created the graphic below to accompany Steve’s column. The graphic is charitable to Biden in attributing the wreck to woolly headed incompetence rather than malice. If Biden were an avowed enemy of the United States, he couldn’t have done it much better, although that is an observation that is widely applicable to Biden’s policies (as Victor Davis Hanson makes out today in “Is Biden’s ‘success’ our mess?”). It is almost unbelievable.