We Love You Joe, But Please Go Away!

These Rasmussen numbers are grim for the Democrats. To begin with, I have been saying for a while that the polls overstate Joe Biden’s actual standing with voters. There is no way that 40% or so of voters look at the carnage of the last year and say, “Heck of a job, Joe!” Many of those who claim to approve of Biden’s job performance are lying to pollsters to stick up for their beleaguered party.

You can see that in today’s numbers. While 42% of likely voters say they approve of Biden’s performance in Rasmussen’s current polling, only 28% say he should run for re-election. We like you, Joe, but please don’t stick around any longer than necessary!

These numbers are really stunning: in a rematch of the 2020 presidential race, 50% now say they would vote for Donald Trump, while only 36% say they would vote for Biden. A 14-point margin for Trump is great, unless it cements his determination to run again. Ron DeSantis, still nowhere near as well known as Trump to the general public, beats Biden too, by 46% to 35%.

But take these numbers with a grain of salt, as Biden won’t be on the ballot in 2024.