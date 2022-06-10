Americans Say: They’re Doing It On Purpose

Inflation is the number one issue in America today, and the price of gasoline is the most important and most visible sign of the Biden administration’s failure. That’s bad enough, but many Americans are catching on to the fact that liberals are driving the price of energy sky high on purpose.

The Trafalgar Group finds that most Americans think the Biden administration is doing it intentionally:

In this survey, over 56% of independents say the Biden administration is deliberately driving gas prices up.

They are correct. Liberals have been bobbing and weaving on energy prices for a long time. The truth is that they want them higher, but politically that is hard to admit. Lately, though, Democrats have been acknowledging that stratospheric energy prices are part of their planned “transition” to an allegedly green economy. That is much like the transition from driving on pavement to being smashed to smithereens when you drive off a cliff.

It would be bad enough for Democrats if Americans were being devastated by high prices attributable to global economic forces. The fact that the administration is doing it on purpose will lead to white-hot anger when voters go to the polls in November.