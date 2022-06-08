Boudin booted

In today’s feelgood election story, San Francisco’s Soros-approved District Attorney Chesa Boudin decisively lost his recall election after a mere two and a half years in office. The outcome was decisive. Sixty percent of 125,000 votes were cast in favor of Boudin’s booting.

Recall is a particularly good word in this case. He was a defective prosecutor. Among his innovations was the elimination of cash bail, the nonprosecution of a large swath of property crimes, the toleration of open-air drug dealing, and the facilitation of San Francisco’s continued descent into third-world hellhole status.

The New York Post story on the recall notes: “The latest official police statistics show that overall crime in the city is up nearly 8 percent this year, with a 20 percent surge in larcenies, as well as spikes in homicides, rapes and assaults.”

Alluding to the classic James Q. Wilson/George Kelling article, Charles Fain Lehman calls it “The broken windows election.” Boudin’s recall constitutes a baby step toward the restoration of civic order.

The city is in a deep hole. Boudin’s removal represents a possible escape. And it may inspire one or two of the many other municipalities and counties suffering under the nonfeasance of Soros prosecutors — see Josh Christenson’s Free Beacon story — to get a clue.