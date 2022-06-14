Breaking: GOP Winning Texas Hispanic District Special Election

I stumbled across this Tweet just now, having forgotten about this special election to fill a vacant U.S. House seat:
Here are the votes with 95 percent of the precincts counted (from the NY Times):
Flores will be the first Republican to win this district since . . . 1870. She will also be the first Mexican-born congresswoman.
I hear Target as a big supply of red (wave) panic buttons. Buy one for your nearest Democrat. They’ll need it a lot between now and November. Though I suppose Dems can still turn it all around if they just yell “Latinx” louder.
Chaser—I suspect this is correct:
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.