Breaking: GOP Winning Texas Hispanic District Special Election

I stumbled across this Tweet just now, having forgotten about this special election to fill a vacant U.S. House seat:

Here are the votes with 95 percent of the precincts counted (from the NY Times):

Flores will be the first Republican to win this district since . . . 1870. She will also be the first Mexican-born congresswoman.

I hear Target as a big supply of red (wave) panic buttons. Buy one for your nearest Democrat. They’ll need it a lot between now and November. Though I suppose Dems can still turn it all around if they just yell “Latinx” louder.

Chaser—I suspect this is correct: