How High the Wave?

National polling is dismal for the Democrats. But how are they faring in a relatively blue state like Minnesota? This MinnPost/Change Research poll should worry Democrats, not just in Minnesota but nationwide.

Change Research (I assume a Democrat-affiliated pollster, given MinnPost’s orientation) has Joe Biden’s approval in Minnesota deeply under water at 35% approve, 55% disapprove. A whopping 48%–including an astonishing 61% of men!–have a “very unfavorable” view of our president.

On the issues, Biden fares poorly, as you would expect. His favorability on inflation is 30%/70%, with a 57% majority strongly disapproving and 30% lying to the pollster.

Governor Tim Walz is up for re-election this year. Voters have soured on him as well, although not to the extent of Joe Biden. Walz’s favorable/unfavorable numbers are 43%/47%. He is most vulnerable on crime, where respondents disapprove of his performance by 36%/64%, with 60% of men strongly disapproving. As elsewhere, Democrats in Minnesota are being kept on life support by their core constituency, wine moms.

There are other interesting data in these survey results. Basically, no politician is popular. Ilhan Omar comes in at 28%/57% approval, but the numbers would be very different in her own district. One result I think is funny is that 13% of Minnesotans say they have never heard of Senator Tina Smith. If you haven’t heard of her either, you have lots of company.

It’s a long way to November, but so far the Democrats continue to slide, and they have yet to hit bottom.