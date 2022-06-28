To adapt an old thought, hysteria has consequences. The Federalist’s Christopher Bedford documents the depths of the descent in “Never Forget How Vicious And Violent Was The Left’s Top-To-Bottom Anti-Court Campaign.” The editors of Issues & Insights line up the “consequences” in a set of bullet points with links. Their editorial is “The left aborts its right to be called tolerant…or intelligent.”

The past few days have put me in mind of the stupid antiwar gibe “Kill for peace.” In the ’60’s The Fugs turned it into a viciously stupid song protesting the Vietnam war. The motto of the Roe hysterics should be “Kill for abortion.” The would-be assassin of Justice Kavanaugh could serve as their mascot. Someone ought to come up with a “Kill for abortion” t-shirt sporting the visage of Nicholas Roske.

I should add that I was a teenage fan of The Fugs in general and Ed Sanders in particular. I persuaded my dad to take me to see them in the course of their long residence at the Players Theater on MacDougal Street in Greenwich Village in 1967 or 1968. Fortunately, my dad fell asleep during the show. More recently, I have collected their complete Warner Bros. recordings as well as Sanders’s Truckstop. The limitations of the Fugs’ Weltanschauung is more apparent to me in retrospect than it was at the time.