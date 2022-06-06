Primary Day Tuesday

All eyes will be on California tomorrow, where the three most interesting questions are whether Chesa Boudin will be recalled as D.A. of San Francisco (likely); whether Rick Caruso finishes on top (or wins outright with more than 50 percent of the vote) to be the next mayor of Los Angeles; and whether independent Michael Shellenberger edges out the little known Republican candidate Brian Dahle to take on Gavin Newsom one-on-one in November. Polls show it close between Shellenberger and Dahle for second place in California’s “jungle” primary that sends the top two vote getters to the November general election.

Let’s start with the last one. It is telling that suddenly Gavin Newsom is attacking Dahle in his TV and radio ads, thereby boosting Dahle’s name ID with Republicans (since Dahle has little money and hasn’t done much advertising, so no one knows who he is). Clearly Newsom is afraid of Shellenberger, and he should be. Here are a few of the charts Michael likes to use to point out what has gone on in California under Newsom:

Nice going Gavin!

As for Boudin, the media is spinning furiously to help sugar coat Boudin, like the NY Times last weekend:

At least The Economist is not fooled:

Nor is Michael Shellenberger: