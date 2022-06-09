Rambling Joes

A would-be assassin sought to take out Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the early morning hours yesterday. Later that President Biden appeared on Jimmy Kimmel live to yuk it and ramble in the style to which we have grown accustomed. One might have thought this was a poor time to yuk it up on late-night television, but the show must go on.

The Kimmel audience cheered wildly for Biden, as though he were the most popular and successful president of modern times, thought it seems to have been masked while doing so. So there was that. I have posted the 23-minute video at the bottom.

FOX News is on Biden’s mind. Biden’s opening yuk: “I thought maybe you just wanted me to stay on FOX News all the time.”

Biden inserts FOX News throughout the conversation as a motif. I would like to adapt Emerson’s adage to the occasion: FOX News is the hobgoblin of small minds. Or, FOX News is the hobgoblin of shrinking minds. After several mentions Biden identifies it as a “death star.”

For those disinclined to follow Biden’s wandering train of thought for the full 23 minutes, RNC Research has pulled a few clips. In the clip below Biden churns up a golden oldie from the windmills of his mind. What is he talking about? Hope for the future!

BIDEN: "Turn on the TV, look at the ads. When's the last time you saw biracial couples on TV? When's the last time you saw the way, I mean, people are selling products, they do ads and sell products. And they sell products when people, they appeal to people." pic.twitter.com/rzhdoCOsYc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2022

Biden inadvertently puts a new twist on expressive form as he discusses failure to communicate.

Biden says there's a lot of "major things" he's done, he just hasn't "been able to communicate it in a way that is, uh, um…" He then starts rambling about reporters getting "clicks on the nightly news" and they cut to commercial. pic.twitter.com/uTiEu495C2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2022

In addition to FOX News, sun, wind, and wind pumps are running through the windmills of the old man’s mind as he is powering down. He works in a “plug” for electric vehicles. Family budgets are tightening, but you too can be the proud owner of a low end Tesla Model 3 for $50,000 or so.

BIDEN: "We have, you know, 1 in 7 of all the changes that have taken place in terms of solar, wind, and wind pumps, I mean uh pumps and the like, have occurred in the last 18 months. "You know, I've pushed electric vehicles for the last, I don't know, God know's how long." pic.twitter.com/TVFklxJjkK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2022

This isn’t funny.

Biden jokes with Jimmy Kimmel about sending his political opponents to jail pic.twitter.com/DNWlodNFR0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2022

This is the show’s summary of the hilarity:

President Joe Biden talks about the 27 school shootings in America in 2022, why he believes nothing has been done so far about gun violence, an overwhelming amount of Americans supporting background checks, meeting with families after the tragic events in Uvalde, Texas, the idea of passing an Executive Order, the strides made in regards to Climate Change, Joe Manchin & Kyrsten Sinema’s voting record, housing, food and gas prices being very high and what he intends to do about inflation, the negative impact that the pandemic has had on families and the need for mental health care, being optimistic about this generation of young people, changes in the press, his process for flushing documents down the toilets, what his intentions are if Roe v Wade does in fact get overturned, and his hopes for America.

After the jab at FOX News, Biden gets right to the task of attacking Republicans in frequently rehearsed lines. Jimmy Kimmel himself is a core Biden voter of the low-information variety. He did what he could to lob slow-pitch softballs and rescue Biden when necessary. Kimmel asks, “Shouldn’t we demand that every Senator in the United States sit with those [Uvalde] families?”

Among the anecdotes Biden regurgitates is his frequently-told tale of traveling 17,000 miles with Xi Jinping. The Washington Post awarded that one three Pinocchios shortly after Biden’s inauguration last year.

The whole thing is extremely unfunny. Indeed, it is infuriating. On the evening of the day that the would-be assassin came looking for Justice Kavanaugh, Biden complained about “this potential decision from the Supreme Court. I mean, it’s awful.” Toward the end of the segments Biden warned that the prospective overruling of Roe v. Wade is “just the beginning.” There is worse to come! In addition to his other faults, the president is a moral cretin.

Quotable quote (fact-check this): “For example, our oil companies, oil companies instead of everybody says ‘Biden won’t let them drill,’ they have, they have 9,000 drilling sites that they’ve already owned, that are there. They’re not doin’ it. Y’know why? Because they make more money not drilling and buying back their own stock.”