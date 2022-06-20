Riding along with the MPD

Kyle Hooten recently rode along with the Minneapolis police during its Operation Safe Summer operation. Kyle briefly covered his ride-along in the Alpha News story here. The video is below.

Minneapolis has fallen into a deep, deep hole with an undermanned and demoralized police department, an empowered criminal class, and an ineffectual judicial system. Over the past two years, the Minneapolis Police Department has lost almost 300 officers. Any sentient fool can see why, although the local press does not pass that test. Kyle’s story quotes Sergeant Andrew Schroeder, the officer with whom he rode. “There’s days where north Minneapolis [high crime precinct] has four cops,” he said, explaining how this “staffing crisis” has caused specialized units to be cut.

The Minneapolis city charter actually imposes a minimum staffing requirement for the department, but the city would rather fight than comply. Today the city lost the case in the Minnesota Supreme Court, which has ruled that the city “has a clear legal duty under the Minneapolis City Charter to employ at least 731 sworn police officers.” The Star Tribune appends Chief Justice Gildea’s order to its story. Woo hoo!