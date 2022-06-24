The madness of Slow Joe: YOU take YOUR seat

The New York Post briefly reports President Biden’s exposure of the “comically detailed cheat sheet” prepared by his staff. Biden is instructed to “take YOUR seat” and to limit his remarks to “2 minutes.”

Someone neglected to tell him that the first rule of cheat sheets is to keep it close to your vest. Or perhaps he just forgot.

The Post explains:

A photographer snapped an image of the document when Biden held it up backward at a meeting with wind-industry executives, which he attended after skipping his administration’s morning meeting with oil companies about combatting record gas prices. The prepared instructions for Biden — titled “Offshore Wind Drop-By Sequence of Events” — tell Biden to “enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants.” Then, the paper says, “YOU take YOUR seat.” The typed-up note says that after reporters arrive, “YOU give brief comments (2 minutes).” When reporters depart, “YOU ask Liz Shuler, President, AFL-CIO, a question” and then “YOU thank participants” and “YOU depart.”

The cheat sheet is depicted in Miranda Devine’s tweet below.

There should be an instruction not to show your cheat sheet to the world. This display of weakness plays into the hands of America’s enemies. https://t.co/lU9UcVytaw pic.twitter.com/rdjX3uitcv — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 23, 2022

Maybe other presidents have required the production of comically detailed instructions to get them through their public appearances. Maybe other presidents need YOU and YOUR capitalized to focus their attention at each step along the way.

Can you imagine being one of the staffers whose job includes preparation of the cheat sheets? When the chief of staff reviewed YOUR first draft, he told YOU that YOU forgot the instruction of the president to “depart” the event. He might have stuck around where he was no longer needed or wanted.

When YOU leave the White House, YOU can note on YOUR résumé that you instructed the leader of the free world what to do to get make it through his day. In order to do the job, YOU had to put YOURSELF in his place and imagine the level of detail he required. YOU learned that he required a level of detail befitting an elderly gentleman who is losing his faculties. YOU had to tell him to sit down in his seat or he might remain standing — or sit in someone else’s seat.

YOU won’t want to note that YOU performed the job at some personal sacrifice. YOU worried that YOU would be blamed when he failed to follow YOUR instructions. YOU dreamed that you forgot to capitalize YOU and YOUR. YOU began to lose YOUR mind. YOU concluded that it was time to move on.