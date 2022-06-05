The pain at the pump

This just in: the price of gasoline has doubled since the advent of the Biden administration. In a Republican administration, the media would declare it “a grim milestone.” I declare it a notable milestone. Never have so few done so much in so short a period of time to illustrate the malignant effects of bad public policy.

FOX News puts it this way: “On January 20, 2021, the average price for a gallon of gas nationwide was approximately $2.39. As of Saturday, the price for a gallon of gas has skyrocketed to $4.81, up five cents from Friday, according to AAA.” The FOX News platform is incredibly annoying. The Daily Mail covers the story here in a less annoying format.

It’s a difficult fact to talk away — “Putin’s price hike” is the best they can do — and it hits us in the face one way or another every day. Their advice is to suck it up and buy an electric vehicle, which is an expense most of us would prefer to avoid. Electrify yourselves, you loons.

Coincidentally, our electric grid is at risk of rolling blackouts this summer (Reuters cites federal energy officials in an online energy comment on Friday). If they can’t electrify themselves, they should black themselves out.

What about the wonder working power of drawing down the national reserve to increase supply? While the price of gasoline has climbed since January 2021, it appears to be headed further up.

Gas prices in the U.S. reach a new record high of $4.85 today: AAA (Mid-grade now $5.20, Premium: $5.49) — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) June 5, 2022

JOHN adds: I paid $5.20 at the pump yesterday.