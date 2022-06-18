The Rhyme of History?

The old saying that “history doesn’t repeat itself, but it rhymes” looks applicable today to Joe Biden’s bicycle mishap. It is said that Biden is very sensitive to comparisons with Jimmy Carter, but we now have these visuals to pair:

I wonder how the New York Times will cover it. Keep this story filed away for reference and comparison:

President Trump faced new questions [from whom?-ed] about his health on Sunday, after videos emerged of him gingerly walking down a ramp at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and having trouble bringing a glass of water to his mouth during a speech there. Mr. Trump — who turned 74 on Sunday, the oldest a U.S. president has been in his first term — was recorded hesitantly descending the ramp one step at a time after he delivered an address to graduating cadets at the New York-based academy on Saturday.

Actually, Jimmy Carter’s record is now looking like a best case scenario for the catastrophically bad Biden presidency. At least Carter showed that he could learn something while in office, and adjust course, such as installing Paul Volcker at the Fed to fight runaway inflation, increasing defense spending when the Soviet Union’s aggressiveness could no longer be denied, deregulating basic industries, and starting the process (albeit too slowly) of decontrolling energy prices, which was essential to reversing the government-induced “energy crisis” of the late 1970s.

Biden shows no signs of learning anything, while forgetting everything. Indeed it appears he’s forgotten how to ride a bike.

Meanwhile, let the memes commence!



