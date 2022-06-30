There’s something about Clarence

The great Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has set off the lunatic left that powers the throbbing heart of the Democratic Party and its media adjunct. He has set the left off ever since his nomination to the Court by President Bush in 1991. I’m so old I recall Joe Biden’s idiotic performance as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee in the confirmation hearing (and Biden’s descent from 1991 has been steep).

Justice Thomas has set them off again in this Term of the Supreme Court. Is it something he said? Well, yes, it is, sort of, but the color of his skin seems to be the permanent grievance that underlies the current hysteria.