Woke Food? Seriously?

Several decades ago I subscribed to Bon Appetit magazine. In those days, it was all about good food, consisting of articles about, and recipes from, excellent restaurants.

But, as in so many areas of contemporary life, those days are gone. Bon Appetit survives–barely, I think–but its primary mission these days seems to be wokeness. Check out the magazine’s InstaGram feed to see what I mean. Here are some examples:

A normal person might wonder: in what sense could that statement possibly be true? But it is only the beginning.

Maybe it’s just me, but it never occurred to me to categorize restaurants as heterosexual or queer (the latter obviously to be preferred). Is Panera “extremely heterosexual”? If so, why? Feel free to comment.

“Drag brunch”? Not a category that most of us are familiar with. I’m sensing a theme here.

There are like 25 trans people in the world, and somehow they dominate the restaurant industry? Not sure how that happens:

The wokeness never ends, apparently.

Speaking for myself, if I had to jump one way or the other, I probably wouldn’t opt for cake. But why is this an issue in a food magazine?

I will hazard a wild guess that more queerness is not exactly what America’s farmers are looking for.

These various stories are so ridiculous that you might think I am cherry-picking them. So follow the link above, and you will see that this is what around half of the Bon Appetit feed looks like.

Here is just one more:

What is so weird about this is that Bon Appetit used to cater to a wide audience of normal people, overwhelmingly prosperous married couples, who were interested in good food and great restaurants, and liked to cook. That demographic has only grown, as far as I can tell, over the last decade or two.

So why would a magazine like Bon Appetit abandon its former subscribers, thumb its nose at potential new subscribers who want to learn more about food, and instead go batsh*t crazy for woke gay and trans ideology, which appeals to a tiny and mostly unsuccessful slice of the population? There is no obvious answer to that question. We have entered into a bizarre world in which financial self-interest fails to explain most of the destructive elements of our society.