4th of July Shootout Averted

This is a story that would be getting a great deal of play if it advanced a liberal media narrative: two illegal aliens planned to “shoot up” an Independence Day parade in Richmond, Virginia, but were thwarted by an alert citizen:

On Wednesday,…the Richmond Police Department announced the arrests of Guatemalan nationals 52-year-old illegal alien Julio Alvardo Dubon and 38-year-old illegal alien Rolman Balacarcel Ac for allegedly plotting a mass shooting at the city’s July 4th celebration. According to Police Chief Gerald Smith, Dubon and Ac’s plan was thwarted thanks to an American “hero citizen” who overheard a conversation about the plot and subsequently called the police.

Why might two illegal aliens, one of whom had been deported twice, want to commit mass murder at a 4th of July parade?

Smith said they still do not have a clear motive as to why the pair allegedly sought to conduct a mass shooting on American citizens on July 4th.

I’m guessing we never will learn the answer to that question.

[P]olice raided Dubon’s residence to find two rifles, a handgun, and 223 rounds of ammunition. Dubon was subsequently charged with being in possession of a firearm as an alien to the U.S.

Based on the photo below, I am pretty sure there were at least 350 rounds of ammo. The 223–.223–likely should refer to the caliber of the rifles:

Once again, we see how effective firearms laws are at preventing firearm violence. The constraint here was the alert citizen, not the legal prohibition. I mean the prohibition against owning the firearms, not the one against homicide.

Finally, there is this:

Dubon has been booked into the Richmond City Jail on a $15,000 bail.

Presumably it would cost $1,500 to buy a $15,000 bond–not a heavy price to pay for someone who planned to commit mass murder at a 4th of July parade. One often wonders whose side our criminal justice system is on.