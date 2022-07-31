BBB light: What happened?

Minnesota Sixth District Rep. Tom Emmer is chairman of the Republican Congressional Campaign Committee. He appears weekly for a segment on Jon Justice’s morning news/talk show in the Twin Cities. Jon let me ask Emmer a question about the passage of the CHIPS bill spenderama with the support of 17 Senate Republicans and 24 House Republicans while the Democrat tax-and-spend Bummer Beyond Belief was still in play. Tom referred to “leadership,” which I understood to mean Senate Minority Leader McConnell. We get emails from McConnell’s communications team every day. Yesterday morning I asked them for a statement on the current situation. I have yet to see any reporting on it.

The Schumer/Manchin BBB light is now presented under the ludicrous label of “Inflation Reduction Act.” The editors of Issues and Insight take a look at the elements of the package in “The ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ Is A Lie, Pure And Simple.” I don’t think that’s sufficiently harsh, but it will have to do for the moment.