Inside the Biden family business (again)

Miranda Devine raises the question whether President Biden is “compromised by the Chinese Communist Party, given all the evidence on Hunter’s laptop about millions of dollars that flowed from China to his son [Hunter Biden] and brother, Jim Biden.” Her current New York Post column is “Amid Hunter’s ongoing scandals, Biden is going soft on China.”

In the course of her column Devine discloses two JP Morgan Chase suspicious activity reports (SARs). Financial institutions regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) are required to file such reports in specified circumstances including suspected criminal activity (the circumstance that seems to apply here). See this OCC explanation. This is Devine’s account of the first of the two JP Morgan Chase SARs that she covers:

The first, filed by JP Morgan Chase, reports 93 concerning wire transactions between Feb. 3, 2014, and Aug. 2, 2019, involving Hunter, his business partners, Devon Archer, Eric Schwerin, Hunter’s firms Owasco and Rosemont Seneca Advisors, the corrupt energy company Burisma — which paid him $1 million a year while his father was VP — and Bohai Harvest RST, the Chinese private equity firm in which Hunter held a ten percent stake. “The SAR is being filed to report wire activity involving parties linked to a Politically Exposed Person (‘PEP’) with negative media for possible political corruption; as well as alleged business conflicts involving related companies and individuals,” the bank states in its report. “Research revealed [Hunter] is an American lawyer and PEP, as he is the second son of former Vice President Joe Biden [and] worked for a US-based company which received monthly transfers exceeding $166,000 per month from BURISMA while the vice president was leading US policy with the Ukrainian government . . . BOHAI HARVEST allegedly operates and works with a number of funds and the structure brought [Hunter] in close proximity to influential Chinese government and business figures.” Among the transactions highlighted in the report are 16 wires totaling $119,095.31 from an account at the Bank of China and four wires from Burisma totaling $222,566.97.

Here is Devine’s account of the second JP Morgan Chase SAR:

The second SAR relating to Hunter from JP Morgan Chase refers to “human trafficking” suspicions and again described the president’s son as a “Politically Exposed Person.” This report originated from an “external referral for transactions” in which Hunter or his private firm Owasco sent money to recipients with ties to the “adult entertainment industry and potential association with prostitution [or who] were listed in prior SAR filings related to human trafficking.” The amount was for $149,843 between Oct. 24, 2016, and May 10, 2019.

Devine refers to the more than 150 SARs obtained by Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson in their own investigation of the Biden family business. They used the SARs used to establish the money trail from China, Ukraine and Russia into Biden accounts in their September 2020 report. Senators Grassley and Johnson comment further here. Devine also links to the New York Post story on the stonewalling of further Biden-related SARs.

Don’t forget: Joe Biden doesn’t know anything. The White House doesn’t need to answer anything about Hunter’s business. It’s Russian disinformation, or something. And James O’Keefe must answer to the FBI and have his devices ransacked for having taken possession of Ashley Biden’s diary before he returned it to the local police.