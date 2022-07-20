Joe Biden, Cancer Victim [Updated]

Joe Biden opened a new front in the war on energy today when he claimed that he got cancer from living in a state that has oil refineries. The occasion was a speech on global warming.

The remark initially appeared to be a stunningly casual health announcement during a speech about global warming in which he described emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Del. “That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation.”

Biden: "You had to put on your windshield wipers to get literally the oil slick off the window. That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up have cancer." pic.twitter.com/3Y0wkVcK58 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 20, 2022



There are around 150 oil refineries in the U.S., of which one is located in Delaware. It appears to me that Delaware has had only that one refinery for many years. I don’t know whether Delaware has ever had the highest cancer rate in the country. It certainly hasn’t in modern times. Looking at the data, there is no apparent correlation between the presence of oil refineries, or the oil industry generally, in a state and the cancer fatality rate. In particular, I don’t know how oil refineries would give you skin cancer, which is the type Biden had, and I don’t believe that people in Delaware used windshield wipers to clear their windshields of oil slicks from refineries.

Biden also recently claimed that he and 80% of the people he grew up with have asthma, due to the same oil refineries and purported oil slicks on windshields:

We've heard this story before… BIDEN IN APRIL: "I have asthma and 80% of the people who, in fact, we grew up with have asthma." BIDEN TODAY: "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer." pic.twitter.com/8farOJVAfl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2022

As far as we know Joe Biden doesn’t have asthma and no longer has skin cancer, but his ongoing mental collapse is a threat to the republic. Democrats are moving to ease him out of office, but they aren’t moving fast enough.

UPDATE: This commentary is sad but true.