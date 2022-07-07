Montana for me — but not for thee

Having sought to pick a fight with Ron DeSantis, Gavin Newsom has been exposed yet again as a lowdown hypocrite of the kind we love to hate. California has imposed a state-funded travel ban on trips to Montana, but it turns out that a ranch owned by the parents of “First Partner” Jennifer Siebel Newsom is the destination of the California governor’s family vacation.

Reminder: He’s rich (and you’re not). The ban doesn’t apply to him. He’s on his own nickel.

Reminder: He’s the governor (and you’re not). He can do what he damn well pleases. It’s his money. It’s not exactly hypocrisy. It’s hypocrisy’s kissing cousin. Or maybe it’s hypocrisy pure and simple. Analyze this:

Newsom’s office emphasized that the Montana trip was personal and was not related to any kind of official state business. “The travel ban applies to expending state funds,” [Newsom flack Erin] Mellon said. “The governor’s travel is not being paid for by the state. Connecting the two is irresponsible and falsely implies there is something untoward.” When CalMatters asked whether state funds were used to pay for security in Montana, a Newsom adviser said: “We don’t comment or provide details on the governor’s security.”

Reminder: Why the ban on state-funded travel to Montana? The Sacramento Bee helpfully explains that Montana is on California’s list of no-go states because it passed a law “banning transgender women and girls from competing in school sports.”

It all comes clear. The only question remaining is how many ways this story paints Newsom a LOSER on the national stage. Make that LOSER!