Tangled up in red

Miranda Devine revisits and restates the evidence of Biden family corruption implicating President Biden in her New York Post column “Hunter and Joe Biden’s links go deeper by the day.” Today she focuses on what I call Biden’s China syndrome.

Devine cites the 2018 New York Times story “A Chinese Tycoon Sought Power and Influence. Washington Responded.” The Times story sports the bylines of four — count ’em — Times reporters, yet for some reason or other the Times hasn’t followed up in light of the voicemail message left by Papa Biden on Hunter Biden’s cellphone.

The message was extracted by the Daily Mail from Hunter’s infamous laptop. Josh Boswell reported it in the Daily Mail’s June 27 story. The Daily Mail has more here. They want to keep the story alive.

The corruption has become open and obvious — it becomes more open and obvious every day — yet silence governs. Beyond that, I have nothing to add to Devine’s excellent column. Please check it out here.