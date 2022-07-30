The Chuy truth

FOX News media reporter Joseph Wulfsohn picked up Rep. Jesús “Chuy” Garcia’s vulgar tweet below before it was deleted two hours later. I assume Garcia composed it. I can’t believe a staffer would have the nerve to speak this way under Garcia’s name. Warning: If you click on the tweet you will see the whole thing.

Garcia is (over)sensitive to criticism. The sensitivity also makes me think it is Garcia himself speaking in the tweet. That seems a little unusual for a man whose chosen profession is politics. He really ought to develop a thicker skin.

I wonder if we (I) can learn anything from it. These are my thoughts. Not all of them necessarily apply in this case, but Garcia’s tweet prompts these reflections on my part.

It is generally better to avoid vulgarity in public than to let it all hang out. Your audience might conclude that you have an extremely limited vocabulary.

It is usually better to think twice before shooting your mouth off.

It is usually better not to speak in anger.

Avoiding “retarded” as a term of disparagement is a form of sensitivity to others.

If you are under the influence of a substance that distorts your thought it is best to hold your tongue. It is even better to avoid the ingestion of mind-altering substances.

It is best to think through the substance of criticism directed your way before responding. You might be able to learn from it. Your critic may have a good point.

Not all criticism directed at your merits a response. Silence is frequently the best response.

That rule of thumb does not apply to self-criticism. Self-criticism is essential to self-improvement.

Strive not to disgrace your given name.

If you are not fit for the office you hold or the profession you pursue, you ought to hang it up.