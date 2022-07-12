The taco apology

Michael LaRosa is press secretary to the First Lady and special assistant to President Biden. Today he has rendered special assistance to Dr. Jill by tweeting out an apology on her behalf for her tribute to the Latinx community of the United States for being “as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio.” The National Association of Hispanic Journalists took offense (tweet below).

NAHJ encourages @FLOTUS & her communications team to take time to better understand the complexities of our people & communities. We are not tacos. Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by various diasporas, cultures & food traditions. Do not reduce us to stereotypes. pic.twitter.com/KQIq5gwsht — NAHJ (@NAHJ) July 12, 2022

I struggled to explicate the sentence at issue in “A Rx for Dr. Jill.” She should have apologized for the stupidity of her remarks, but I think she otherwise stands by them.