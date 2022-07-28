Winston Churchill was a magnanimous man of exemplary character, yet Stanley Baldwin tested his limits. He held Baldwin responsible for Britain’s lack of preparedness to go to war with Germany when the crisis inevitably came, as Richard Langworth recounts. During the blitz, when informed that a German bomb had fallen on Baldwin’s house, Churchill quipped, “What base ingratitude.” When Baldwin died Churchill rendered judgment: “I wish Stanley Baldwin no ill, but it would have been much better had he never lived.”

Yesterday President Biden looked back on his bout with Covid and bragged about his putative accomplishments suppressing the epidemic. The White House has posted the transcript of Biden’s remarks here. Biden attributed the mildness of his symptoms and his quick recovery to the four injections of one or more vaccines that were at the least contracted for purchase under the Trump administration and provided without charge to the public, including Biden, under Operation Warp Speed. Biden not only withheld credit to Trump, he went out of his way to administer a gratuitous jab of his own:

Here’s the bottom line: When my predecessor got COVID, he had to get helicoptered to Walter Reed Medical Center. He was severely ill. Thankfully, he recovered. When I got COVID, I worked from upstairs of the White House — in the offices upstairs — and — for the — that five-day period.

This seems to be the real Joe Biden speaking. What a pathetic specimen of humanity. Who in his right mind thinks it is a good look? “What base ingratitude,” indeed.