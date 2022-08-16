Murky in Alaska

Project Veritas has an excellent story on Lisa Murkowski’s path to reelection. It follows from the ballot measure narrowly adopted by Alaska voters in 2020. The path combines an open “nonpartisan” primary with 19 candidates. The top four candidates in today’s open primary will proceed from the primary to the November election.

In the November election voters are then to rank their choices among the four candidates on the ballot. If no candidate receives 50 percent plus one of the first-choice votes, the election will be decided by the ranked-choice voting method. Ballotpedia explains the applicable ranked-choice scheme here.

The Ballotpedia home page on the 2022 Alaska Senate election is a necessary supplement to the Project Veritas story. This Newsweek story helps fill out the background. The Project Veritas story is light on the open primary/top four candidate component of the arrangement.

I infer from the Project Veritas reporting that Murkowski had something to do with this jerry-rigged scheme, but I don’t know. Her staff seems pretty, pretty happy with the arrangement. The video accompanying the Project Veritas story does a good job of providing the Murkowski-related background. In the follow-up video below, Murkowski talks around the questions while staffers try to shoo the Project Veritas reporter away. You might want to keep this in mind as Alaska’s primary results come in overnight. We will take a look at the results tomorrow.