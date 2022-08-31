Biden’s Blank Mind, and Other Dem Follies

Oh goody—Biden is going to give a speech tomorrow on “The Soul of the Nation.” To quote the political philosopher Squidward, won’t this just be the best day ever? At last, a chance for someone to outdo Jimmy Carter’s “malaise” speech for sheer awfulness.

There’s a good chance Biden doesn’t remember Carter’s terrible speech. The folks at “Socialist Mop” have come up with a new YouTube offering that gets to the heart of the matter:

Meanwhile, Biden is going around this week saying “Defund the police? Never heard of such a thing.” But the RNC has receipts: