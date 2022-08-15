Kamala Harris, Space Oddity

I used to think that the most absurd collected quote book was The Quotable Kofi Annan, which the UN put out in 2003. It contained gems such as, “To make sure that the intergovernmental machinery has the support it deserves, we must also make sure that the United Nations Secretariat is much more nimble and responsive to changing needs.” With profundity like that, we know that we are in the presence of no ordinary mind.

But I underestimated the potential of Kamala Harris, whose prodigious propensity for word-salading has gone galactic, as this new clip demonstrates: