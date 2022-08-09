Most Transparent Lie of the Day

The White House leaked to its media adjunct that Biden and his aides didn’t know about the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago until they read about it on Twitter:

Senior White House officials found out about the FBI’s Mar a Lago raid on Twitter, had no notice, per source familiar — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) August 8, 2022



This claim is laughable. There is no way that Merrick Garland authorized a raid on the home of a former president and likely 2024 candidate without the express approval, likely in writing, of his boss, Joe Biden. As so often happens, one is left asking: how dumb do they think we are?

STEVE adds—When you’ve lost . . . (check notes) . . . Andrew Cuomo!?!?: