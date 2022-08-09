Posted on August 9, 2022 by John Hinderaker in FBI, Joe Biden, Merrick Garland

Most Transparent Lie of the Day

The White House leaked to its media adjunct that Biden and his aides didn’t know about the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago until they read about it on Twitter:


This claim is laughable. There is no way that Merrick Garland authorized a raid on the home of a former president and likely 2024 candidate without the express approval, likely in writing, of his boss, Joe Biden. As so often happens, one is left asking: how dumb do they think we are?

STEVE adds—When you’ve lost . . . (check notes) . . . Andrew Cuomo!?!?:

